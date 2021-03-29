Senator Shehu Sani and popular Northern Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Monday, met over gunmen abduction of the 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Mando, Igabi Local Government Kaduna and that of members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God on evangelism to Kafanchan.

There were media reports that parents of the abducted students had reached out to prominent citizens to prevail on Governor Nasir El-Rufai to do his possible best to ensure that their children regain their freedom.

This followed the expiration of a 48-hour ultimatum handed down to both the state and federal governments to effect the release of the abducted students by the parents who protested over their children.

Trauma led to the death of one of the parents, Alhaji Ibrahim Shamaki, whose daughter spoke in Hausa in the viral video released by the bandits.

On Thursday night, March 11, 2021, the bandits in large numbers invaded the school located opposite the Nigerian Defence Academy along the Kaduna International Airport road and abducted them.

Some of the students were in a viral video released by the bandits on Saturday after their abduction, in their night wears.

The students, 39 in numbers had spent 19 days in the bandits’ den.

However, on Monday, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, waded into the matter when he paid a courtesy visit to the renowned Islamic scholar in his Kaduna residence.

Gumi assured the former lawmaker that arrangements were on for the release of the students from their abductors.

He acknowledged that the parents of the students met him over the matter, noting that “we have done all we can” regarding the students.

The Islamic cleric appreciated Sani’s efforts toward ensuring peace in the country.

“As for the college students, we have done all we can do. In fact, I had a meeting with the parents of the kidnapped students sequel to their meeting with the government. I show ed them what the problem is and they went to visit the government and returned,” he said.