Shehu Sani faults El-Rufai on timing of latest Kaduna killings

The representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has faulted the timeline given to the recent killings in Kaduna State by the State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai.

The senator revealed the timeline on his Twitter handle.

Tweeting on Friday, Sani said: “It’s true that there has been killings and vendetta in Anguwan Barde Iri, Maro ward, Kajuru LG, Kaduna.

“It started from Sunday.

“However, the area is relatively calm now.”

The revelation by the senator runs contrary to the impression created by el-Rufai that the killings took place only on Friday, a day before the postponed Presidential and National Assembly elections all over the country.

El-rufai spoke in a statement by his media aide, Samuel Aruwan.

The State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Joseph Hayab, equally said the position of el-Rufai was fabricated.

Hayab said in a statement on Saturday: “The press statement by the spokesman for Kaduna State Governor, Mr Samuel Aruwan, suggests that “the killings in Kajuru Local Government were carried yesterday (Friday) 15/2/2019. This is false in its entirety.

“We are aware that the incident happened in the late hours of Sunday 10 February to February 12, 2019, at about 1am at Gindin Gada in the Maro Ward of Kajuru Local Government, Kaduna State where unidentified hoodlums went into the village and killed about 11 people in their sleep.

“The incident led to reprisals. Two of the suspects were said to have been apprehended and handed over to the Divisional Police Officer in the area. It was in the afternoon of the said date of the attack (as contained in the press statement) that the District Head of Kufana, Mr Titus Dauda, and four of his local chiefs were released after their invitation by the Department of State Services.

“We see this as an illogical intentional, premeditated attempt at stirring violence in the state for whatever expected gains. The incidence of raising false alarm by the Kaduna State Government should make Nigerians realise that some of our leaders are also guilty of hate speech and that makes them major actors in the game that has denied us peace and has claimed the lives of our love ones.”