Shehu of Borno loses three aides in road crash

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar El-Kanemi, has lost three of his aides in a road crash.

This was confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Corps, which said the accident occurred on Maiduguri-Damaturu Road.

The Borno State Corps Commander, Utten Iki Boyi, who spoke with newsmen in Maiduguri, the state capital, on Tuesday, said six people were involved in the accident, which occurred on Monday.

Boyi, however, said three survived the accident, which occurred around Benisheik area, when their vehicle somersaulted and caught fire.

He said: “Immediately we got the report, our team rushed to the scene of the incident.

“Three people were burnt beyond recognition.

“However, three others were rescued and taken to Benishiek General Hospital for treatment.

“I can confirm to you that unfortunately, the three lost their lives.”