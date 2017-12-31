Shehu of Borno lauds Buhari’s success against Boko Haram insurgency

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbai, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari over his unflinching commitments to end Boko Haram insurgency in the country.

Garbai made the commendation when the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas, paid him a courtesy visit in Maiduguri, Borno State.

He said Buhari had demonstrated greater political will to end insurgency and address the humanitarian crisis ravaging the northeast region.

Garbai noted that the insurgents had ravaged the state and destroyed vital social and economic activities in the region.

He said: “In the past three years, Maiduguri International Airport was closed down, major roads linking Maiduguri to other places were blocked by the insurgents.

“When President Buhari assumed mantle of leadership, he moved the Military Command and Control Center to Maiduguri.

“The president accorded priority to the provision of logistics and improvement of the welfare of soldiers which motivated them to put in their best and record significant successes against the insurgents.

“He also appointed our people into key government positions.”

Garbai commended the military for their dedication to counter-campaign and pledged his council’s support to the command.

In his remarks, Nicholas said he was at the palace to introduce himself and condole with the emir over the unfortunate incidents.

He recalled that he started his military career in Bama and served in various locations in Borno State, which availed him the opportunity of being conversant with the geography of the state.

“My task is to restore sanity to the northeast. I am here to seek for your support and cooperation, to enable us succeed in our mission,” he added