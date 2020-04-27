A traditional ruler, Alhaji Ibrahim Kyari Ibn Umar El-Kanemi, the Shehu of Bama in Borno State, is dead.

The State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Babakura Abba-Jato, made the disclosure on Monday in Maiduguri.

Abba-Jato said the first class traditional ruler passed away at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) of yet to be disclosed ailment.

“We are expecting a more detailed statement from Bama Emirate,” Abba-Jato said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the late Shehu had last week hosted journalists who went to console him after the death of one of his subjects, Malam Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.