Shehu, Akande, other presidential aides bag national honours

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the conferment of Special National Honours Award on 339 Nigerians, including Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

A statement on Sunday from the State House, signed by the Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, made this known.

According to the statement, Shehu and Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity (Office of the Vice President), were conferred with the Officer of the Order of the Niger.

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, also received the National Honour of OON.

The President’s Personal Photographers for the eight years of his administration: Bayo Omoboriowo and Sunday Aghaeze, bagged Member of the Order of the Federal Republic and Member of the Order of the Niger respectively.

Also listed for the National Honours Award for their diligent services to the nation are Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant to the President on Digital and New Media, MON; Tolani Alli, Personal Photographer to the Vice President, MFR; Adamu Sambo, NTA Correspondent; and Emmanuel Anrihi, NTA Cameraman, MFR.

An official publication by the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs advised the award recipients to come to the office of the Ministry to collect their certificates and medals on June 1, 2023.