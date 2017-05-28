Shehu accepts blame for Eagles loss

Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi, has taken responsibility for Super Eagles 2-0 defeat against rivals, South Africa, in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

South Africa’s win in Uyo broke a 25-year jinx against Nigeria, thanks to second half goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Trau.e

Abdulahi believes his team performed poorly.

Abdullahi wrote on his Twitter handle: “We lose as a team and win as a team. A bad day in office & we accept responsibilities for the defeat. Trust us, we will bounce back better.”

