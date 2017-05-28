LATEST NEWS:
12. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJune 12, 20171min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

Iheanacho: I’m enjoying City life

FootballSport

West Ham hijacks Onyekuru’s deal

FootballSport

Iheanacho, Oshoala claim Nigeria Pitch Awards

FootballSport

Eagles beg Nigerians, vow to bounce back

FeaturedFootballSport

Match ball crisis rocks Eagles, as South Africa bailed Nigeria

Sport

Ostapenko blasts back in stunning fashion to claim French Open title – NAN

FootballSport

Aregbesola names Ogunjobi Special Assistant

FootballSport

Shehu accepts blame for Eagles loss

Shehu-Abdullahi-Club-e1497229991293.jpg
South Africa's win in Uyo broke a 25-year jinx against Nigeria, thanks to second half goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Trau
Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi, has taken responsibility for Super Eagles 2-0 defeat against rivals, South Africa, in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
South Africa’s win in Uyo broke a 25-year jinx against Nigeria, thanks to second half goals from Tokelo Rantie and Percy Trau.e
Abdulahi believes his team performed poorly.
Abdullahi wrote on his Twitter handle: “We lose as a team and win as a team. A bad day in office & we accept responsibilities for the defeat. Trust us, we will bounce back better.”
“We lose as a team and win as a team. A bad day in office & we accept responsibilities for the defeat. Trust us, we will bounce back better.”

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements

previousEagles beg Nigerians, vow to bounce back

nextIheanacho, Oshoala claim Nigeria Pitch Awards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Match ball crisis rocks Eagles, as South Africa bailed Nigeria

SERAP asks Court to order FG, Fashola to provide free pre-paid meters to all Nigerians  

Photo News: See Billionaire kidnapper, his gang members, houses, weapons

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


Advertisements