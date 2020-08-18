Sheffield Wednesday is believed to have shown interest in another young Premier League talent, with Korede Adedoyin believed to have made it onto their radar.

The 19-year-old is currently available as a free agent after his exit from Everton at the end of the 2019/20 season, and he fits the “young, hungry and dynamic” profile that Owls boss, Garry Monk, has spoken of in terms of potential targets.

Adedoyin, who spent some time on loan with Hamilton Academicals last season, is thought to be on the lookout for an opportunity to get some regular game time under his belt after leaving the Toffees, and the Star understands that the Owls are one of a number of clubs to have shown an interest.

Having been with Everton since the age of 10, the teenage attacker has a good record at youth level, scoring 24 goals in 47 games for the club’s U18s prior to his exit a couple of months ago, and is being watched by the Nigerian FA as a potential future recruit for the Super Eagles.

It remains to be seen at this point in time whether SWFC’s interest will manifest into anything more than that, however he could be seen as another exciting addition to Monk’s setup alongside fellow new signings, Chey Dunkley and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Adedoyin has played in a variety of positions during his progression through the ranks in Merseyside, but is predominantly used as a winger or striker.