Sheffield United sign Juliet Adebowale-Arimoro

Sheffield United have signed 20-year-old Nigerian youth international forward, Juliet Adebowale-Arimoro, from London Bees.
Adebowale-Arimoro joined the Bees at the start of last season after several years in the Brighton & Hove Albion academy.
She recently gained Championship experience during a dual-registration spell at Watford.
She adds extra options to the Blades attack and has impressed during pre-season, scoring in the team’s friendly against Blackburn Rovers in July and again against Liverpool Feds.
She said: “I’m really happy.
“This is a great place to be at and I think it will improve my career.
“It’s different, a different city for me but it’s been good.
“Training has been good, I’ve gained a lot of experience in the pre-season games and the girls have been really good.
“It feels like home, it’s been nice.”