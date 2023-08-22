Sheffield United sign Juliet Adebowale-Arimoro

Sheffield United have signed 20-year-old Nigerian youth international forward, Juliet Adebowale-Arimoro, from London Bees.

Adebowale-Arimoro joined the Bees at the start of last season after several years in the Brighton & Hove Albion academy.

She recently gained Championship experience during a dual-registration spell at Watford.

She adds extra options to the Blades attack and has impressed during pre-season, scoring in the team’s friendly against Blackburn Rovers in July and again against Liverpool Feds.

She said: “I’m really happy.

“This is a great place to be at and I think it will improve my career.

“It’s different, a different city for me but it’s been good.

“Training has been good, I’ve gained a lot of experience in the pre-season games and the girls have been really good.

“It feels like home, it’s been nice.”