“She was passionate about ensuring the development and progress of her people, and her loss will be deeply felt by all.

“It saddens me to think that we will no longer see her infectious smile or hear her words of encouragement.”

Oke described the late princess as a shining example of a strong and compassionate leader, and her absence would be deeply felt by all those who knew her.

“On behalf of myself, my household, and the entire people of Badagry West, we offer our heartfelt condolences to Oba Oyekan and his family.

“We can only imagine the pain and sorrow that you must be going through, and we pray that God gives you the strength to bear this loss.

”Nutayi’s legacy will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of those who were fortunate enough to know her.”

Oke said the deceased has left an indelible mark on our community, and her contributions will never be forgotten.

“As we mourn her loss, let us also remember to celebrate the life she lived. Let us honor her memory by carrying forward her passion for service and making a positive impact in our communities.

“We pray that God grants Hon Princess Remilekun Nutayi a peaceful rest in heaven and gives her family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this great loss,” he said.

