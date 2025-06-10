The bullying directed at this lady for her outfit at Ojude Oba is entirely unfounded and deeply unfair. Her choice of fashion, far from being inappropriate, aligns with the spirit of an international cultural event and personal expression.

She exposed nothing.

A quick look at the image clearly shows that the lady’s attire is modest and covers her appropriately. Her skirt reaches a respectable length, and her top provides full coverage. There is absolutely no basis for accusations of indecency or immodesty. To suggest otherwise is a mischaracterization of her dress and likely stems from a judgmental and narrow perspective rather than an objective assessment.

She dressed for the event.

While Ojude Oba is a traditional festival with strong cultural roots, it has also evolved into a major international event attracting diverse attendees and media attention. “Dressing for the event” in such a context does not solely mean adhering to strict traditional wear. It also encompasses:

Celebration and Festivity: Events like Ojude Oba are occasions for celebration, joy, and often, fashion expression. People dress up to feel good, to be seen, and to add to the festive atmosphere. Her outfit, with its vibrant skirt and stylish top, contributes to this celebratory mood.

Personal Style and Expression: Fashion is a powerful form of self-expression. Individuals have the right to choose clothing that reflects their personal style, within reasonable boundaries of decorum. Her ensemble showcases a modern, chic aesthetic that is entirely appropriate for an event of this scale.

The “Red Carpet” Element: The presence of a red carpet suggests an element of grandeur and a desire for attendees to present themselves stylishly. Many international events, even those rooted in tradition, have a “fashion” component where individuals showcase their best attire, which can range from highly traditional to contemporary.

Stop the bullying.

Bullying, in any form, is unacceptable. Targeting someone for their clothing, especially when it is not overtly offensive or inappropriate, is a form of harassment that stifles individuality and promotes conformity through intimidation. It’s crucial to remember that personal preferences in clothing should not be a basis for public shaming or online abuse.

Ojude Oba is an international event. There must and should be variety.

This is a critical point. The “international event” status of Ojude Oba profoundly impacts expectations regarding attire:

Global Audience and Participation: An international event draws attendees and observers from various cultures, backgrounds, and fashion sensibilities. Expecting everyone to adhere to a singular, rigid dress code is unrealistic and goes against the very nature of international diversity.

Modernity and Evolution: While respecting its heritage, Ojude Oba, as an international event, also embraces modernity and evolution. This includes fashion. Limiting attendees to only one type of attire would make the event seem rigid and less welcoming to a global audience.

Cultural Exchange and Dialogue: Part of the richness of an international event lies in the exchange of cultures and ideas, which includes fashion. Seeing a variety of styles, from traditional to contemporary, enriches the visual tapestry of the event and encourages broader appreciation for diverse expressions.

Media and Tourism: As an international event, Ojude Oba is a significant draw for tourists and media. A diverse array of fashion choices makes for more interesting visuals and showcases the vibrant, dynamic nature of the event and its attendees. Variety is visually appealing and demonstrates the event’s global appeal.

In conclusion, the lady’s attire is a legitimate and appropriate expression of personal style at an international event that thrives on variety. The criticism she faces is rooted in an overly narrow and judgmental view of what constitutes “appropriate” dress, ignoring the broader context of Ojude Oba’s evolving international status and the fundamental right to individual expression. It’s time to celebrate diversity, embrace personal style, and unequivocally stop the bullying.

God bless Goldberg for sponsoring such a variety to spice up Ojude Oba.

