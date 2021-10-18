Shaveh announces international conference on Africa’s Sustainable Development

Shaveh Consulting has announced the upcoming International Conference on Africa’s Sustainable Development 2021.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Chairman of the Conference, Dr. Ayodotun Ibidunni, in a statement.

Ibidunni highlighted the benefits of the conference in the statement.

He said it was aimed at identifying new ways of supporting Africa’s sustainable development and to achieve more substantial’s competitiveness in the region and its cross-continental partnership.

He noted that this maiden edition of the ICASuD, themed: “Africa’s Economy and Sustainable Development from a Multidimensional and Multicultural Perspective,” will have participants from all over Africa, including entrepreneurs, industry visionaries and business leaders, policymakers and students.

Ibidunni in the statement made available to The Eagle Online said the conference will be an annual gathering of researchers, policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors, students and others start-up champion from Africa and beyond.

ICASuD 2021 will therefore be of great benefit to a sizeable continental audience across Africa.

A well established and functional Scientific Advisory Committee consisting of high profile academics and professionals across the United States of America, United Kingdom, South Africa, Ethiopia, Uganda and Nigeria are fully supporting ICASuD 2021 with comprehensive visibility and publicity.

Dr. Ibidunni assured The Eagle Online that the conference is a well-planned event that will generate quality leads, deliver excellent return on investment and have positive effect on the economy at large.

ICASuD 2021 will benefit from the vast experiences of international speakers such as Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe and Prof. Grietjie Verhoef.

The speakers can be viewed at: https://icepril.shavehconsulting.com/icasud/speakers/.

The conference will be held on October 20 and 21, 2021 in a hybrid format combining both in-person and virtual.

The in-person location for ICASuD 2021 is the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Conference and Exhibition Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria.

The virtual remote conference link will be sent to all registered participants.

Registration details can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/ICASuD21Reg.

Those to contact for registration include Dr. Ayodotun Stephen Ibidunni (ICASuD 2021 Chair) +2348034893637, [email protected]; Charity Egharevba (ICASuD 2021 Secretary), +2348026643400, [email protected]; and Dr. EbesEsho (ICASuD 2021 Secretary of Technical Committee), [email protected].

