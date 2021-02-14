Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the recent clash among traders in Shasha market, Ibadan, Oyo State, is unfortunate as the market represents unity.

Osinbajo expressed this view while fielding questions from newsmen on Sunday in Lagos shortly after paying a condolence visit to the late Lateef Jakande family in Ilupeju.

The clash among traders in Shasha market was recorded on Feb. 11.

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has ordered an indefinite closure of the market.

“I have heard about the unfortunate mayhem and the tragic loss of lives at the Shasha market in the past few days.

“Shasha market has been a melting pot for traders bringing foodstuff from the North to the Southwest for decades.

“For decades, traders from the North have done business with their brothers from the Southwest and they have lived in peace and even inter-married; Shasha represents unity.

“So when a disagreement arises between individuals or a criminal act is committed by one against the other, we must ensure that we see it for what it is, a criminal act, which must be punished according to law; not an ethnic conflict.’’

According to the vice president, every Nigerian has a constitutional right to live, work and enjoy their lives in safety and peace under the law.

He said it was the duty of government through the police and other law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute any person who committed a crime against a citizen of the nation.

Osinbajo added that it was the role of the citizen to assist the police to identify the criminals.

“We must never take the law into our own hands, if we do we will be promoting chaos, and a breakdown of law and order, and all of us especially the most vulnerable amongst us, will be at risk.

“ I urge all community leaders to work together to preserve the brotherly co-existence that our people from different parts of the country have enjoyed in Shasha market for several decades.

“I commend the governor for his swift and decisive action and all the law enforcement agencies for their prompt intervention,’’ he said.