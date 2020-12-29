There was a sharp drop in the number of new Coronavirus Disease infections in Nigeria, with the country recording 397 new cases on Monday.

This is a far cry from the 838 recorded on Sunday, 829 on Saturday, 712 on Friday, 1,041 on Thursday, 1,133 on Wednesday and 999 on Tuesday.

Nigeria recorded its highest number of single-day infection on December 17, 2020 with 1,145 new infections.

However, despite the drop in number of cases on Monday, the number of deaths from the virus went up to 10.

In the earlier days, it have been between five and seven deaths recorded.

For the new infections on Monday, as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Lagos State topped the chart with 144 new infections, followed by Plateau, Kaduna, Adamawa, Rivers, Oyo and Kebbi States with 83, 48, 36, 22, 16 and 10.

Other states on the list on Monday were Nasarawa-7, Sokoto-7, FCT-5, Kano-5, Edo-4, Jigawa-3, Ogun-2, Akwa Ibom-2, Niger-1, Bauchi-1 and Zamfara-1.

In all as at Monday night, Nigeria had 84,811 confirmed cases with 71,357 discharged and 1,264 deaths.