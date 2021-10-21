Sharing live feeds of #EndSARS protest changed my life for the worse – DJ Switch

Popular Disk Jockey, Obianuju Udeh (aka DJ Switch) says sharing live feeds on the EndSARS protest at the Lekki Toll Gate changed her life, for the worse.

DJ Switch shared live feeds on Instagram during the October 20, 2020 protest.

In a post shared on her Instagram page to commemorate the first anniversary of the incident, she wrote: “On this day, last year 20.10.20 we were filled with hopes that young Nigerians took a solid stand.

“Through all the government’s antics, lies, counter-protesters and thugs that were sent to attack us… we stood our ground!

“When the Nigerian government exhausted all their poorly planned tactics… they unleashed nothing short of EVIL on its citizens.

“I’ve not been able to talk today… and I cannot imagine what others who had it worse, feel! I am so proud of our young generation of leaders and our celebrities that have shown great leadership.

“I also must say, it is not a one-day affair… this is a fight for the very fabric of our nation!

“My life changed on this day… for worse! But, I also believe it changed for good! I now know what it means to need something so bad… and that need for me is a better Nigeria! To the youths who risked it all today in order to remember 20.10.20, are in every bit Superman/Superwoman!

Thanks to @davido for an anthem to remember!

#endsarsmemorial #endsars #whogavetheorder #neverpostedthisbefore #nigeria”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, earlier taunted Udeh at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, October 20.

While addressing the media on the occasion of the first anniversary of the EndSARS protest, the minister described DJ Switch as “Run-away DJ.”

He said, “The testimony of ballistic experts before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry in Lagos contradicts the tales by the moonlight by Amnesty International, CNN, a runaway DJ and their ilk.

“With the preponderance of evidence against any massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20th 2020, we are once again reiterating what we said one year ago, that: The military did not shoot at protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20th 2020, and there was no massacre at the toll gate.

“The only ‘massacre’ recorded was in the social media, hence there were neither bodies nor blood.

“Amnesty International, CNN, a runaway DJ and others like them should apologize for misleading the world that there was a massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate and for portraying the Nigerian military, police and other security agencies in bad light.”