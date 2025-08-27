Shariah Council kicks against Nigeria-Israel military ties over Gaza genocide

The Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN), on behalf of the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and all citizens of conscience, has strongly condemned the proposed diplomatic engagements between Nigeria and the State of Israel.

In a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Nafiu Baba-Ahmad, and President, Sheikh Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, the Council expressed deep concern over the idea of Nigeria entertaining such round of political consultations with Israel

The Eagle Online reports that Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu-Odumegwu, had hosted Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Sharren Haskel-Harpaz, in Abuja on Monday, August 11, 2025.

Reports indicated that the meeting not only covered agriculture, ICT, renewable energy, and education, but also included discussions on intelligence sharing, counter-terrorism collaboration, and advanced security training.

Reacting, the SCSN said the idea of Nigeria entering into mutual security arrangements with Israel was unacceptable, calling it “a grave departure from Nigeria’s principled foreign policy, a dangerous compromise of our national integrity, and an affront to the conscience of the Nigerian people.”

The Council cited ongoing civilian casualties in Gaza, where it said over 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and 160,000 wounded since October 2023.

It described Israel’s actions as war crimes and genocide, noting that the United Nations, the International Court of Justice, and several human rights organizations have reached similar conclusions.

“To explore security cooperation with such a state while expressing concern for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is not diplomacy, it is a contradiction that risks rendering Nigeria’s voice on global justice hollow and hypocritical,” the Council warned.

Recalling Nigeria’s historic role in the anti-apartheid struggle and consistent support for Palestine, the Council urged the Federal Government to realign with the nation’s long-standing tradition of justice and solidarity with the oppressed.

“Nigeria’s credibility and moral standing in the comity of nations are at stake. To seek security cooperation from a state committing genocide is a perilous paradox that undermines our values and risks placing us on the wrong side of history,” the statement added.

The Council concluded by calling on the federal government to correct what it described as a diplomatic misstep and reaffirm Nigeria’s global image as a defender of justice and moral authority.

