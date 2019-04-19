The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has called on Abians to use the opportunity of the 2019 Easter celebration to share God’s love.

He said “As God’s children, this celebration has provided us another opportunity to share God’s love. I urge us, for it is the right thing to do, to share God’s love and pray for one another; I think doing so is the best way to commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ which brought hope and faith to believers.”

The Governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos, reminded Christians that the season calls for sober reflection on the essence of the coming of Jesus Christ as well as rededication to the service and worship of God Almighty.

Governor Ikpeazu reiterated the commitment of his administration to serving the people of the state in the fear and leading of God.

He also prayed God for journey mercies for all Abians and visitors alike as they journey to, through and from the state.