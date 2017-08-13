13. August 2017 LAGOS STATE25°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineAugust 13, 20172min0

Related Articles

FootballSport

Fans raise £70,000 for Ikeme 

FootballSport

Poch praises ‘calm’ Dele Alli

Sport

Joshua spotted with mystery woman 

FootballSport

Plateau United move closes to first-ever league title  

FootballSport

Man City captures Kayode

Sport

Why Bolt bowed to injury – Gatlin

Sport

David Mark Golf Academy promises medals haul at IBB Golf Junior Championships

Sport

Sharapova pulls out of Cincinnatti 

Maria-Sharapova-e1501835684282.jpg
The former world No 1, now placed 149 in the rankings, continues to be troubled by an injury to her left forearm that she initially suffered at the Bank of the West Classic in Stanford and which forced her withdrawal after winning her first-round encounter.
Maria Sharapova has pulled out of next week’s Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati in an effort to ensure she is able to participate at the US Open that starts at the end of this month.
The former world No 1, now placed 149 in the rankings, continues to be troubled by an injury to her left forearm that she initially suffered at the Bank of the West Classic in Stanford and which forced her withdrawal after winning her first-round encounter.
She sat out the Rogers Cup in Toronto and will be absent in Cincinnati as she focuses on being fully fit for the final major of the year at Flushing Meadows, where she would need a wild card to compete.
Sharapova said in quotes on the WTA Tour’s official website: “I arrived in Cincinnati eager to play. However, following the doctor’s advice on-site, as a precaution for the US Open, I am unfortunately withdrawing from the tournament with the left forearm injury I sustained in Stanford.
“I want to thank the tournament for the wild card opportunity and really look forward to competing here next year.”

previousFour killed as building collapses in Imo

nextNiMet, telecom firms partner on mobile meteorology-DG

Leave a Reply

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

US gives Nigeria N360m grant for modular refinery

Counter-quit notice: An eye for an eye will leave Nigeria blind – Atiku

Four killed as building collapses in Imo

Newsletter

Categories