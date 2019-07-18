Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova is on the entry list of the last Grand Slam tournament of the 2019 tennis season, US Open, which will begin on August 26 and run through September 8 in New York, the tournament’s press service reports.

Two weeks ago at Wimbledon, 32-year-old Sharapova failed to complete her first round match against French Pauline Parmentier, retiring with a left forearm injury.

Later, the athlete said she was hoping to compete at the US Open in spite of the health issue.

Apart from Sharapova, the US Open entry list also includes American Serena and Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens, defending champion Japanese Naomi Osaka, Romanian Simona Halep, German Angelique Kerber, Czech Petra Kvitova, Spaniard Garbine Muguruza and others.

Sharapova is currently ranked 76th in the WTA rankings.

She has 39 WTA titles to her name.

She has won each Grand Slam tournament: Wimbledon in 2004, US Open in 2006, Australian Open in 2008 and French Open in 2012 and 2014, completing a rare career Grand Slam.