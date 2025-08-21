‘Shameless grab for more’, Obi faults salary raise for office holders

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has criticised the proposed salary increase for political officeholders, describing it as “shameless grab for more” at the expense of Nigeria’s struggling majority.

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) on Tuesday said it was considering a review of the salaries of the president, vice-president, governors, and other top government officials.

Reacting in a statement titled “Prioritising leaders’ greed over Basic Welfare” and shared on X, Obi said the plan was unjustifiable given Nigeria’s current economic realities.

“The recent proposal by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to increase the salaries of Political Leaders is causing widespread anger and bitterness among Nigerians, and we share the concerns of many Nigerians who question the necessity and timing of this proposal,” Obi wrote.

He added that such a move “not only portrays the insensitivity of leaders but also exposes their greed.

“The RMAFC’s reckless haste in prioritising the greed of Politicians over the desperate needs of the masses is not only provocative but scandalous.

“It’s a shameless grab for more at the expense of Nigeria’s struggling majority!” Obi further noted.

He argued that the proposal, which he said amounted to “over 100% salary increase for political office holders,” undermined the principle of political service.

“It is totally unjustifiable considering the economic realities facing our country. We believe that political office is a service to the nation, and not a means to accumulate wealth,” he stated.

The former Anambra State governor also faulted the RMAFC for neglecting the welfare of critical public sector workers, particularly security personnel.

“It is very disturbing that the RMAFC is prioritising the welfare of political office holders over that of security personnel, particularly police officers who are grossly underpaid and overworked,” Obi said.

He urged the federal government to redirect attention to improving the living conditions of public workers, who he described as “the backbone of the country.”

“We call on the RMAFC to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians, particularly those in the public service, who have been neglected for far too long,” he added.

