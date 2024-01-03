Shameful Broderick died neglected, abandoned by Nigeria, says Izilein

Godwin Izilein, former Super Falcon coach, has described the death of Nigeria’s first U-16 World Cup winning Coach, Sabastine Broderick-Imasuen as “shameful” as he was neglected and abandoned by the country he served.

Izilein stated this in his reaction to Broderick-Imasuen’s demise to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

Izilein said he learnt of the news of the first U-16 World Cup winning Coach in the early hours of Wednesday.

He regretted that the deceased family were left alone to cater for the late octogenarian for several years without any support from the government.

“He was a winning force who was always ready to serve his nation but not good to be remembered at the nick of time.

“He did his best for the country but was neglected and unnoticed, leaving the burden for his family.

“His death is powerful and thought provoking and I pray that those after him should learn from this,” he stated.

NAN reports that Broderick-Imasuen died on Wednesday morning in Benin at the age of 85.

He won the first U-16 World Cup for the nation in China in 1985.

At various times, Broderick-Imasuen also coached local club sides like Bendel Insurance, El-Kanemi Warrior and the defunct Udoji United.