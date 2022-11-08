Shakira to move to Miami with sons after Gerard Piqué split

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have reached a custody agreement regarding their two sons following the pair’s split in June.



“Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment,” the former couple said in a statement Tuesday to PEOPLE. “We appreciate that their privacy will be respected.”



The singer, 45, and the retired soccer player, 35, share sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.



A source tells PEOPLE that the two signed an agreement that is “best for their kids.”



“For eight years they have been living in Barcelona, but she and the kids are moving to Miami, where all her maternal family live,” the insider adds.



Pique and Shakira announced their split in early June after they first confirmed their relationship in March 2011. The former couple met on the set of her music video for “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” which served as the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.



“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they shared in a joint statement. “We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”



In a September interview with Elle, the musician referred to grieving the relationship as “the darkest hours of my life,” and said music has helped her through it. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all,” she said. “It’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye.



“Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children. We have a job to do for these two incredible boys, and I have faith that we will figure out what is best for their future, their own dreams in life, and what is a fair solution for everyone involved,” Shakira continued, adding, “And I hope and would appreciate if we were given the space to do that privately.”



At the time, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer said she was doing what she could to “conceal” the situation from her kids. She told ELLE, “I try to do it and to protect them, because that’s my number one mission in life.”



Last week, Piqué announced his retirement from professional soccer, telling supporters in a social media clip that it’s now “time to bring this journey to its end.”



The Barcelona defender shared a heartfelt clip on Instagram, revealing that his final game was against Almería on Saturday. Piqué joined the club’s academy in 1997 and returned to Barcelona in 2008 after a stint with Manchester United.





