Shaibu unveils advisory committee for NIS reform

Philip Shaibu, the Director-General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), has announced the constitution of a high-powered advisory committee to reposition the institution for greater efficiency.

The constitution of the advisory committee by Shaibu was made known in a statement issued on Sunday by the Registrar of the NIS, Beldmond Benson.

Shaibu, a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, said the move aims to transform the NIS into a globally competitive institution with a clear and strategic advisory framework.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DG has approved a high-powered advisory committee composed of experts across various relevant fields.

The committee includes top minds from sports, academia, corporate leadership, and media, creating a formidable team of professionals.

“The team has been tasked with charting a strategic direction to enhance the NIS’s delivery on its core mandate,” Shaibu said.

He added that the strategy must align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He explained that the committee’s composition reflects a deliberate blend of academic expertise, strategic thinking, and technical sports knowledge.

He said: “It is a rare convergence of brilliance, aimed at redefining sports education and development in Nigeria.”

Notable members include Musa Kida, the Chairman of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited and President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

NAN reports that Kida brings decades of experience in the oil sector and sports administration to the committee’s strategic effort.

Also on the list is Mike Itemuagbor, CEO of Padmozi Sports International and convener of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race.

The race was the first in West Africa to receive a World Athletics label, setting a standard for others.

Prof. Ken Anugweje, a respected sports science scholar and former president of the Nigeria Universities Games, also joins the team.

Anugweje is known for his expertise in sports medicine and athlete welfare, both crucial to institutional reform.

Dr. Kweku Tandoh, former Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, is also included for his strategic reform experience.

Tandoh is recognised for his impactful grassroots sports development initiatives during his time in Lagos.

Shaibu added that some former Nigerian internationals were also appointed to the committee for their field experience.

Mary Onyali, a five-time Olympian and two-time Olympic medallist, is among the prominent names.

Onyali remains one of Nigeria’s most decorated athletes and a lasting symbol of sporting excellence.

Also appointed is Yusuf Ali, a former African long jump champion and Olympian.

Ali now serves as CEO of the NSC’s Elite Athletes Development Board.

Coach Austin Eguavoen, ex-Super Eagles coach and former international, brings technical knowledge and tactical insight.

Dr. Alex Mana, a retired international referee and sports administrator, also joins the list.

The committee includes academics like Professors Florence Adeyanju, Clement Fasan, Raimi Moronfolu, and Sadiq Abdulahi.

Media professionals such as Andrew Abbah (SWAN representative) and Godwin Enakhena are also on board.

The committee will advise on a detailed strategy to raise NIS to world-class status.

Shaibu restated his commitment to building NIS into a hub of excellence in sports education and development.

“The vision includes transforming NIS into a centre for cutting-edge research and elite athlete development,” he stated.

The DG said the committee’s work is timely, as Nigeria looks to leverage sports for youth empowerment and economic advancement.

The committee will be formally inaugurated on July 21, 2025 at 11am at the Awoture Eleyae Conference Hall, National Stadium, Lagos.

Shaibu said the committee is expected to deliver a blueprint that will usher NIS into a new era.

He added that the era would be one defined by innovation, inclusiveness, and global competitiveness.

