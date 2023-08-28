Shaibu to Obaseki: My loyalty to you absolute in this era of solidarity

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, has restated his loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu said this on Sunday when he spoke with newsmen at the New Festival Hall of the Government House, Benin.

He said this was without prejudice to his anti-impeachment suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He told newsmen during an interdenominational thanksgiving service to mark the 60th Midwest referendum and 32nd anniversary of the creation of Edo State from the defunct Bendel State: “My loyalty to the Edo governor remains absolute.

“I see that everybody is doing solidarity.

“I am also in solidarity with the governor.

“I am also declaring my unalloyed solidarity and loyalty to the governor.

“As for the issues that were around town when I was away (in the United States of America), I really would not want to talk.

“Issues that concern my governor are not things I like to speak about.

“He is my elder brother and boss.

“I do not think I should talk about anything.

“If I have issues with him (Obaseki), it is better settled at home and not in the media.

“I am well brought up.

“I can tell you that from my Christian background, if you make a vow with God that you want to do something, you must fulfil it.

“And the vow I have taken with God is that I will continue to support Godwin Obaseki as the governor of Edo State, from the beginning to the end.

“But that does not stop anything that has to do with ambition.

“Ambition is personal and it does not affect loyalty.

“My loyalty to the governor remains absolute.”