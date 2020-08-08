The Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, has raised the alarm over the importation of assassins by the sacked National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, to assassinate some individuals in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the Edo State capital, Shaibu said the mode of entry and activities of the suspected assassins have been communicated to security agencies.

Shaibu said: “This is to bring to the notice of Edo people and the country at large that we have received intelligence that some individuals are in Edo State, courtesy of the former National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

“The assignment is to come and assassinate some known individuals in the state.

“I am hereby bringing to the notice of the general public that these people are in town.

“We have informed the security agencies about their activities and why they are in town.

“We also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to urge security agencies to do their work.

“Edo is not going to be a theatre of war if these issues are addressed.

“For us, we will continue to appeal to our people not to disrupt the prevailing peace in the state.

“We are law-abiding people; we have a duty to protect lives and property.”