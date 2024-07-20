Shaibu, PDP legacy group dump party for APC

The Deputy Governor of Edo, Philips Shaibu on Saturday officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Shaibu alongside other members of the PDP legacy coalition group announced his defection in Benin at the inauguration of the National Campaign Council of the party for the September 21 Governorship election in the state.

Dr Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the APC and other members of the National Working Committee, who received the deputy governor, said they have come to add value to the party.

According to him, the opposition party will certainly take over the state after the governorship poll.

Shaibu was also warmly embraced by Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, whom the deputy governor referred to as his father.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that trouble started for Shaibu in the PDP when he showed interest in the governorship seat.

The ambition pitched the deputy governor against his principal, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, which eventually led to the impeachment of the deputy on March 18 by the State House of Assembly.

A Federal High Court in Abuja, however, voided the impeachment on Wednesday, noting that the offence upon which he was removed did not amount to misconduct.

