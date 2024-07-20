Shaibu: I’ve resumed as deputy governor, recalled my staff

Philips Shaibu says he has resumed as the deputy governor of Edo State and recalled all the aides in his office.

The court reinstated Deputy Governor said on Friday that he would be working from home to prevent any confrontation.

Shaibu said in Benin: “I have resumed, recalled all my staff.

“I will be working from a private residence to prevent any confrontation.

“I remain the deputy governor.

“All salaries and entitlements will be paid.”

Shaibu said Thursday’s gun attack on him and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the upcoming governorship election in the state, Senator Monday Okpebholo, was an assassination attempt allegedly orchestrated by the state government.

Shaibu, while reacting to the attack, said he was taken aback by the ugly incident that claimed the life of a police officer.

He noted that he had in the last one year avoided many calls for a protest over his ordeal to forestall any kind of confrontation with the state government and its agents.

The state government, through its Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Project, Crusoe Osagie, had blamed Shaibu for the mayhem.

The state government alleged that Shaibu allegedly mobilised armed thugs to wait for him at the Benin Airport.

Shaibu said he found the allegation very funny, querying the logic in him mobilising thugs, yet was attacked, leading to the killing of a police officer in his convoy.

He noted, however, that he had instituted a N50 billion suit against Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Commissioner and media aide for defaming his character.

According to him, it is surprising that Nehikhare and Osagie are insisting that he remains impeached when they have refused to study the court judgment.

He slammed the state government for issuing a statement on the judgment it never reviewed, saying there were many gaps in the administration of the state.

The judgment reinstating him, he said, was declarative and had to be carried out before an appeal could be entertained in the case.

Shaibu said: “I can tell you that Thursday’s attack was planned by the state governor to assassinate me.

“The governor vowed to destroy me when I remained resolute to vie for the position of the governor.

“They said I was the one who planned the attack, but I came in peacefully from Abuja to the state capital.

“Why were the armed thugs laying ambush for me?

“Were they expecting a visitor?

“I have already instituted a N50 billion suit against the governor, Nehikhare and Osagie for defamation.

“They will be served next week.”

