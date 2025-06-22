Shaibu attributes appointment to divine favour, vows to deliver on Tinubu’s mandate

The newly appointed Director General of the National Institute for Sports, Philip Shaibu, has described his appointment as a product of divine favour.

Speaking during a special thanksgiving service at the St. Paul Catholic Church, Airport Road, Benin on Sunday, Shaibu promised to align his leadership with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The new director general, who is the immediate past Deputy Governor of Edo, appreciated Tinubu for entrusting him with the responsibility of reforming and repositioning the nation’s foremost sports training institution.

“I consider this appointment not just an honour, but a divine arrangement. It is a call to national duty and an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to youth and sports development in Nigeria,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the event drew a distinguished audience, including Deputy Governor of Edo, Dennis Idahosa.

In his remarks, Idahosa congratulated Shaibu, describing his appointment as well-deserved and a testament to his resilience and dedication to public service.

The deputy governor expressed confidence that the former deputy governor would reposition the NIS for greater national impact.

“I have no doubt that Philip Shaibu will deliver. His track record speaks for itself, and I believe the National Institute for Sports is in good hands,” Idahosa said.

Shaibu, in response, assured that he and Idahosa would remain exemplary ambassadors of Edo.

He pledged to champion policies that would reflect the state’s progressive values and further Nigeria’s sports development goals.

The ceremony was followed by a reception at Shaibu’s residence on Adeyan Avenue, where friends, political associates, and supporters gathered to celebrate the milestone.

