Shagari’s regime scuttled Nigeria’s move to be self-sufficient in rice production – Obasanjo

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday said Nigeria was almost achieving self sufficiency in rice production in 1979 before he quit as the military Head of state.

Obasanjo said the move of his military regime was scuttled by the regime of Second Republic President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari.

Obasanjo spoke as the chief launcher at the global unveiling of Okun Rice at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo, who blamed it on inconsistence in policy, said Shagari set up a Committee on importation of rice.

He said this shift in policy focus from his own agricultural revolution served as a disincentive to farmers who were cultivating rice and they were sent packing as the imported bags of rice began to arrive.

Okun Rice is produced by Hyst Global Business Limited, owned by Biodun Onalaja.

Obasanjo commended Onalaja for rekindling the hope of the country at achieving self sufficiency in rice production and ensuring food security for the nation.

He said: “One of our problems in this country is inconsistency in policy.

“In 1979, we were getting to a place where we would be self sufficient in rice production, but then a new administration came and set up a Presidential Committee on rice importation instead of a Presidential Committee on Exportation of rice.

“In no time, when the imported rice started arriving, those farmers who were cultivating rice gave up.

“Today, I commend Hyst Global Business Limited and the Chairman, Mr. Biodun Onalaja, for his doggedness, persistence, and stubbornness.

“It is not easy to succeed here as a farmer.

“But I want to say Onalaja is a success story because despite the odds he never gave up.