Shadow Government: Utomi tackles DSS

A foremost economist, Professor Pat Utomi, has tackled the Department of State Services over its decision to sue him for the Shadow Government he is putting together.

Utomi, who made this known in a post on his X, said it was gratifying to know that concerned Nigerians have put together over 500 lawyers to defend him.

He said: “The Big Tent Shadow team has never been more needed in Nigerian history. With the political class violating the constitution with impunity as they cross carpets into APC in pursuit of freedom from prosecution from crimes against the people the imperative of a true opposition rose.

“What is the goal of the Big Tent shadow team. It is a simple effort at the education of citizenry about governance and policy options as well as holding power accountable. I first suggested a shadow group as a means of deepening our democracy about 14 years ago.

“It’s amazing that we are chasing shadows while our constitution is unraveling aided by those in power. The constitution holds that those who defect from parties they were elected from MUST have their seats declared vacant. If DSS enjoys going to court, it should prosecute such.

“To worship money and power at the expense of the future all our children will live in, with no care for the peace and progress of those times is condemnable by all of decent conscience. They have a moral obligation to push back on such darkness.

“I am heartened by messages of solidarity from across Nigeria on this shadowy business of chasing shadows of shadow cabinets. Reminds me of the Nigeria I used to know. I want to thank all. It’s energizing some want to put together 500 lawyers to defend me against the DSS.

“To stifle freedom of expression and bully civilized expression of difference is an act of cowardice and treachery to the constitution of Nigeria. What many people cannot figure out is how we got here. However we did, patriots from the six zones of Nigeria must rise to reject this.”

