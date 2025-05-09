Shadow government is not rebellion – Pat Utomi defends coalition

Convener of the newly unveiled Big Tent Coalition Shadow Government, Professor Pat Utomi, has issued a rebuttal to critics, including those from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government, who have dismissed the initiative as unconstitutional, rebellious or mere political theatre.

In a statement titled “In Service of Country, In Obedience to Conscience,” released on Friday, the political economist clarified that the shadow cabinet is neither an attempt to seize power nor undermine the state, but rather “a citizens’ platform for responsible democratic opposition.”

“Let me state this plainly: The Shadow Government is not a rebellion. It is not a claim to executive authority. It is not a parallel structure to the state.

“Rather, it is a citizens’ platform for responsible democratic opposition—an initiative rooted firmly in the Nigerian Constitution,” Utomi declared.

His remarks come amid criticism from government officials and ruling party key members, who have described the initiative as “a threat to constitutional order.”

But Utomi countered, “To label this a ‘drama’ is to miss the point: the real theatre is what millions of Nigerians are forced to perform each day just to survive.”

He explained that the formation of the Big Tent Shadow Government stems from deep national concern.

“We launched this initiative not out of bitterness, ambition, or theatrical impulse—but because our country is hurting. Millions are hungry. Prices are rising. Businesses are closing. Security is deteriorating. And hope is thinning,” he said.

Utomi emphasised that the platform’s purpose is to offer policy alternatives, encourage civic engagement and help restore accountability—areas he believes are increasingly lacking under the current administration.

“This is not a political party. It is not an electoral platform. It is a national conscience project—a space for voices that refuse to be silent in the face of national decline,” he affirmed.

Addressing government authorities and security agencies, Utomi stressed that the effort is not confrontational but constructive: “This initiative is not designed to undermine your authority. It is designed to awaken our shared responsibility. We come not with violence or confrontation, but with ideas, dialogue, and discipline.”

He called on Nigerians to actively participate rather than remain bystanders, framing the movement as a moral obligation in a time of national uncertainty.

