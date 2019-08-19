The ministers’ designate have been urged to maintain harmonious working relationship with the presidency to enable the administration fulfill its promise of taking Nigeria to the next level.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the call a two-day induction programme organised for the ministers` designate and other top government officials in Abuja on Monday.

Mustapha explained that the task of governance required patience, dedication and total commitment to the objectives of government especially in realisation of the yearnings for quick delivery of the dividends of democracy.

According to him, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has in the last four years done a lot to revamp the economy, achieve a corruption free society and provide adequate security for the people.

Mustapha stated that Buhari had laid foundation while taking bold steps in transforming the country and liberating Nigerians from the shackles of poverty, hence, the need for collaboration to achieve more of such dividends.

He said: “We must ensure a consistent harmonious work relationship to serve responsibly, transparent in our conducts and accountable to the people we serve, if this administration must fulfill its promise of taking Nigeria to the next level.

“The tasks ahead of us are to consolidate on the gains of the last four years of the administration, identify the remaining areas that need to be addressed and remain committed to improving the lives of Nigerians.

“This could be possible by confronting the emerging challenges in the country, ranging from the issue of climate change, resettling displaced communities, and dealing decisively with the new flashes of insecurity across the country.”

He stressed the need for those given office of responsibility in government to live above board, eschewing every conduct, private or public, that could tarnish the good image of the administration.

He said: “We must also reconcile with ourselves that the next four years of our lives would be effectively and efficiently dedicated to the service of our fatherland.”

Mustapha also advised the ministers designate not be discouraged by the enormous challenges facing the country, adding that they should see their appointments as an opportunity to contribute positively on the citizens.

He added: “I therefore urge all of us to prepare our minds and be ready to support Mr President’s commitment to transforming Nigeria through the vehicle of efficient and effective public service delivery.”