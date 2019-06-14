A pan Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Igbo Amaka, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to consider South-East for the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Michael Okoro, Coordinator of the group in Ebonyi, made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Abakaliki on Friday.

The group noted that the Igbo nation has contributed so much in the development of the socio-economic and political lives of the nation, stressing that the exclusion of the region was a gross injustice and negation of the principle of federal character.

Okoro said that in spite of the contributions of the zone in maintaining the country’s unity, none of its kinsmen was occupying leadership position at the nation’s political, judiciary or military decision making circles.

He faulted the exclusion of the South East in principal positions in the recently inaugurated leadership of the 9th National Assembly, said that the appointment of any credible person of South East extraction as SGF would right the perceived injustice.

Okoro, who said that the group strongly believed in dialogue and peaceful approach in resolving national issues, urged leaders of the zone to approach Buhari with humility to gain from his goodwill.

He said: “We believe in dialogue, peaceful negotiation; and our group is opposed to any form of aggression or confrontation as tool for achieving our objectives.

“This is why we are appealing to Mr President to appoint somebody from South-East as the SGF because we believe that doing so will give the Igbo some sense of belonging.

“It is no longer a secret that Igbo have been excluded in virtually every level of leadership in Nigeria and this is despite the contributions of the zone in maintaining the unity and oneness of the country.

“But, we cannot remain silent in the face of such perceived grave marginalisation and injustice to the zone, hence we are appealing to the President to appoint Igbo man as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“We understand that the appointment of the SGF is the exclusive preserve of the President, but we still believe that given the position to South East will demonstrate that he truly believes in oneness of the country.

“Again this is the time to approach Buhari with humility to rebuild trust, friendship and to pledge our loyalty to his government.”

Okoro appealed to the leaders of the zone to embrace the Buhari administration and integrate into the national politics and warned that aggression and isolation would do the region more harm.

He said: “Our leaders must understand political realism and integrate in the national politics in order to get our fair share; we must desist from building tower of isolation and antagonism because doing so, will do us no good.”

He urged Ndigbo to engage in honest self-examination and soul searching, adding that the challenge facing Igbo nation was that of leadership.

He, therefore, called on the region’s stakeholders to put their house in order for the common good of the zone.

Okoro urged Buhari to select men and women of integrity and corruption free to form his ‘Next Level’ cabinet.