The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has assured Adamawa State of Federal Government’s commitment to revamp inland waterways infrastructure to boost water transportation in the state.

Mustapha gave the assurance when the state’s All Progressives Congress stakeholders paid him a solidarity visit on Tuesday in Abuja, over his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

While appreciating the delegation, he attributed his success during his first tenure in office to stakeholders’ support all over the country especially those from Adamawa state.

He said the federal government is working on a plan to dredge the River Benue to link up with neighbouring states to ease transportation challenges facing communities in the area.

Speaking earlier on their mission, Senator Muhammed Jibirilla, former governor of the state, who is also the leader of the delegation, expressed gratitude to God for Mustapha’s reappointment.

Jibtilla also thanked Buhari for finding him worthy of reappointment.

Also, Alhaji Mustapha Salihu, National Vice Chairman, APC North-East, congratulated Musptapha, saying that his reappointment is a pride to the state.

He said: “We have come to celebrate you because of your commitment, and for you to remain scandal free during your second tenure in office.

“It is a pride to the party and entire state.”