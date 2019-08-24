The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; and Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, were among dignitaries that attended the wedding ceremony of Fatima Abubakar, daughter of the Sultan of sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, in Sokoto on Saturday.

The bride was given out in marriage to Mahmood, the son of former Bauchi State Governor, Malam Isa Yuguda, with N50,000 as bride price.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no fewer than 17 aircrafts, which transported dignitaries to the event, landed at Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto.

NAN reports that Mustapha and Kyari represented President Buhari at the occasion held at Sultan Bello Mosque, Sokoto.

The marriage was solemnised according to Islamic rites led by Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, Sheikh Malami Akwara, while prayers were offered by Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Muhammad Tanko, and Chief Imam, National Mosque, Prof. Shehu Galadanchi, among others.

The bride was represented by Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, while the groom was represented by the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwan Adamu, during the solemnisation rite.

Among the prominent personalities that attended the wedding were popular business moguls, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.

The Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu; Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris; former Bauchi State Governor, Alhaji Adamu Mu’azu; and former Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa.

Other dignitaries included Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and governors of Imo, Delta, Zamfara, Platue, Osun, Kebbi and Adamawa States.

Among royal fathers that graced the occasion were Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, along with Emirs of Maradun, Argungu and many others.

NAN reports that special prayers were conducted by Sarkin Malaman Sokoto, Sheikh Buhari Sirdawa, as well as a prominent Islamic scholar from Ghana, Sheikh Shehu Zaruku.

Speaking to NAN at the end of wedding Fatiha, Yuguda said Bauchi and Sokoto have long existing cordial relationship and the present marriage would surely rejuvenate it.

Yuguda explained that Sultanate Council in the past appointed Emir of Bauchi as Chief Commander of the Caliphate.

He said distance should not be a barrier for youths and incoming generations to consummate marriages, stressing that their forefathers trekked bare footed from Sokoto to Bauchi.

He expressed optimism that the marriage between his son and daughter of the Sultan will be a blessing, and prayed for Allah’s protection and guidance over them.