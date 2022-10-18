SGBV: Group urges students to break culture of silence

A Non-Govermental organization, The Abiodun Essiet Initiative for Girls (AEIG), an NGO, has urged students to speak out and break the culture of silence around Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in schools and communities.

The group’s Executive Director, Abiodun Essiet, gave the advice at a sensitisation seminar on SGBV organised for students of Government Secondary School, Pyakasa, Lugbe in Abuja.

Essiet said it was important to take the sensitisation campaign on SGBV to the grassroots so as to curtail any preventable deaths.

She added that the organisation was working with law enforcement agencies to ensure that perpetrators of the act were caught and punished, to serve as deterrent to others.

She said “our conversation here focused on breaking the culture of silence as a lot of people go through one form of SGBV without knowing.

“We also want both the perpetrators and the survivors to know that these offences are against the law of the land and can be prosecuted in court.

“That is why we are urging students to speak out; do not be afraid of stigmatisation and report cases to the right authorities.”

She added that the organisation would continue to work with community leaders and members of various communities in the Federal Capital Territory to curb the menace.

“We want our communities to be safe for women and girls, as record has shown that in every three hours, a woman loses her life to one form of SGBV.

“SGBV can be prevented and that is why we are creating awareness to break the culture of silence, so that students will know what to do when they encounter such acts.

“From our conversation, we have also noticed that bullying is rampant; this is one area we need to work on because it is a form of violence which can lead to the victim committing suicide, if left unattended to.

“It is a serious thing and our organisation will be working in partnership with the school to see how we can eradicate bullying in the school,” she said.

Master Innocent Joshua, the Headboy of the school, appreciated the NGO for the sensitisation, saying it had exposed the students to the negative effects of SGBV.

Anthony Abadum, a Teacher in the school, also appreciated the NGO for the awareness, adding that it would go a long way in making the students to

develop courage to speak out when violated.

The highlight of the event was the inauguration of some students as Anti-SGBV ambassadors in the school.

NAN