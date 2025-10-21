Seyi Tinubu @ 40: Movement empowers 3,000 Lagosians

The Lagos State Chapter of the City Boy Movement has held a prayer session and empowered 3,000 Lagosians with N50,000 each to honour Seyi Tinubu, a lawyer and the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he turned 40.

The empowerment programme, which was held on Monday in Lagos State, was a part of the group’s activities to celebrate the 40th birthday.

At the ceremony held at the Blue Roof in Alausa, Ikeja, the Director General of the City Boy Movement, Oluwatosin Shogo, said the programme was also to pray for the celebrant and honour him for his humility and support for the less privileged.

Shogo said: “Special thanks to the people that put the programme together to honour a very great man, Mr. Seyi Tinubu for his birthday.

“God has given us a blessing, a young man that is energised to empower young Nigerians.

“This man has given us opportunities that we have not dreamed of in our lives.”

The Lagos State Chairman of the Movement, Hon. Moyosore Ogunlewe, who is also the Chairman of Kosofe Local Government Area, said the occasion was a celebration of the remarkable journey of Seyi Tinubu’s entrepreneurial and charitable mind.

Ogunlewe said: “At 40, he stands as a testament that excellence and commitment to the Renewed Hope vision can coexist with the entrepreneurial movement.

“This movement was conceived in his visionary mind as a movement of purpose and one where young Nigerians can also be part of the government.”

One of the organisers of the programme, Hon. Temitope Adewale, representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, said Seyi Tinubu was worth celebrating for his love for humanity and dedication to service.

Adewale said: “I’ve known Barrister Seyi for a long time.

“He has always been extremely nice and he relates with everybody so well.

“He is so energetic and so supportive of his father, President Bola Tinubu, and the party, All Progressives Congress, and the youth.

“I am not surprised with what he is doing today.

“He has a very big giving spirit and he doesn’t take no for an answer.”

Adewale said other young Nigerians need to learn from Seyi Tinubu’s character by being hardworking and self-reliant.

He added: “He is the most celebrated young man in Nigeria today.

“A weeklong celebration of his birthday and we have over 3,000 people praying for him and they will go home with N50,000 each as empowerment.”

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Ibeju Local Council Development Area and Chairman of Conference 57, Hon. Sesan Olowa, said the prayer session and empowerment was a way to imitate the life of Seyi Tinubu and what he could have done himself.

Olowa said: “The organisers of this event believe that providing this empowerment will further reinforce the ideals that Seyi Tinubu is known for.”

In a remark, the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda, described Seyi Tinubu as a humble and fantastic young man who had positively changed the lives of people who connected with him.

She said: “I can assure him that one day, he will surely reap from all the seeds he has sown.”

Meranda also seized the occasion to call on supporters of the APC to participate in the ongoing voter registration for a successful outing for the party in 2027.

The Lagos State APC Youth Leader, Dr. Seriki Muritala, said the youths had a lot to learn from Seyi Tinubu by being kind and steadfast in all they do.

In a sermon, the Shepherd-in-Charge of the Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Parish, Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe, urged people to be wary of their character and how their actions affect others.

Ogundipe said Seyi Tinubu had impacted many lives and that it was natural for him to be celebrated.

Christian and Islamic prayers were offered for the celebrant with worship sessions by different religious singers.