Singer and actress, Seyi Shay, is obviously not bothered about those who want to destroy her as she shows off her beautifully shaped buttocks in a photo which she captioned: “Now this one, I posted MYSELF!”

Recall the singer caused a buzz on social media a few months ago with half-nude pictures.

However, she raised an alarm that her account was hacked, stating that her privacy was violated and personal information should not be shared.

However, some celebrities didn’t seem to be convinced by her explanation and called her out for it.

However, it is not the first time the singer will upload sexual pictures as she is known to do from time to time.