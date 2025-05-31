Seyi Law to Tunde Ednut: No try me, make your eyes no peel

Popular Nigerian comedian, Seyi Law, has called out social media user, Tunde Ednut, for tarnishing his brand for the past two years, saying: “No try me, make your eyes no peel.”

The popular comedian issued the warning to the social media influencer via his Instagram page, accusing him of harassment and defamation.

Seyi Law said: “For two years I have watched you tarnish my name and incited your followers against me.

“I laughed it off at first but lately it has been reflecting, I kept silent despite the many things I know about you.

“I watched him deceive those who are capable of independent thought but won’t use their brains while he secured his livelihood from Nigeria.

“Your connections with people that are associated with Deziani and others.

“But I believe in God, who, in time, reveals the true deeds of all men.

“As the Yorubas say, wa ko oni tie niwaju.

“Time will expose everything.

“I remember when you lived with Sheyman, just behind my house.

“Given your humble beginnings, I expected you to appreciate the hard work of others.

“Instead, you chose to throw mud on others, forgetting that when the rain falls, no one can predict whose roof it will touch.

“Like I always say, time will reveal all things.

“No try me o, make your eyes no peel.”

