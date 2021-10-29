Sexual positions to guarantee orgasms for your woman, by Tiwa Says

Pleasure and satisfaction are the goals of any sexual exercise, for the man and also for the woman. For the man, it is quite easy to get that satisfaction, but for the woman, it’s not so easy.

Still sexual pleasure, and even the big O(orgasm) for the woman is not as elusive as some men think.

As long as you know where to touch and how to touch, the rest is easy.

For most women, the stimulation of the clitoris is sure to guarantee mind blowing orgasms. For some, it is the sucking and touching of the breasts.

There are some sexual positions that allow for stimulation of the clitoris either manually or with a sex toy that make orgasm most certain for the woman. All things being equal.

Below are a few:

i – COWGIRL: This is the woman on top position. Most women love this position because it allows them to be in control of the thrusting, it is perfect for hitting the G spot and it also gives a better stimulation of the clitoris. It is a winner any day.

ii – SPOONING: In this position, the woman lies on her side, with her back to the man, her knees slightly bent, and her buttocks slightly raised and pushed backwards for easy penetration. This position allows for manual stimulation of the clitoris while thrusting. The man can also reach around to fondle the breast. It’s another winner.

iii. SCISSORS – This position is somewhat like the conventional missionary position, but it is an upgrade. The woman lies on her side, while the man kneels and straddles the leg from whichever side she lies on. This position allows for deeper penetration while being able to control the thrusts. The man is also able to stimulate the clitoris manually.

iv. REVERSE COWGIRL – This position is like the COWGIRL, only that the woman sits with her back to the man. In this position, the man can also reach out and rub the clitoris while thrusting, and even fondle the breasts.

v. DOGGY – The all-time favourite. In this position, the man penetrates from the back, with the woman in a bent position. The woman can pleasure herself the way she wants by rubbing on the clitoris while the man is thrusting. This position also allows for deep penetration. The man can slightly smack the woman’s buttocks while thrusting, to add to the fun.

Sex, especially with the same person, can become boring and monotonous after some time. It’s important to keep exploring and rekindling the passion to keep your sex life alive.

You can thank me later.

Have a sex-filled weekend.

#tiwa_says.