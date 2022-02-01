Sexual assault: Nike suspend partnership with Mason Greenwood

Nike have suspended their partnership with Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood amid assault allegations against the Englishman.

The 20-year-old has been arrested under suspicion of rape and assault and is currently under investigation following a string of social media uploads which appeared to show injuries suffered at his hands.

The Red Devils have suspended him from training and matches “until further notice”, and now the BBC reports that Greenwood’s sportswear partner Nike have put their deal on hold for the course of the inquest.

In the aftermath of the attacker’s arrest, the company has stated: “We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Greenwood, who has made 129 appearances for his boyhood club, is now being held by Greater Manchester Police, who continue to investigate the allegations against the England international.

The England international is yet to publicly respond to the allegations.