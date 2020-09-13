Conor McGregor is waiting for the results of “key physical tests” and “the examination of film evidence” before learning whether he will be re-arrested over alleged sexual assault and indecent exposure.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship star was taken into police custody on the French holiday island of Corsica last Friday, following a complaint from a young woman.

She has claimed the 32-year-old Irishman assaulted her and showed off his manhood following a heavy drinking session in the upmarket port town of Calvi on September 6.

McGregor was released on Saturday without charge, but the criminal case is still active and he could be summoned before a magistrate later this week.

“Key physical tests were carried out on the suspect, but the results will not be known until after the weekend,” an investigating source said.

“These tests are of a routine nature following incidents like this, but they take time, to make sure there is no doubt about them.

“It is also possible that the incident being complained about was filmed. It took place in a very busy place, where fixed cameras are situated everywhere.

“Lots of holidaymakers would also have been filming and taking pictures on their phones, so they also need to be spoken to.”

Tests for alcohol and drugs are common when suspects are arrested by police in France, especially following accusations of assault.

Formal allegations were made against McGregor to police last Thursday, by an as-yet unnamed complainant, believed to be the woman victim.

This led to police raiding McGregor’s £3 million yacht, which was named locally as the “Dave Ocean”, the next day.

McGregor made his way to the local Tramariccia Gendarmerie by bike on Friday, surrounded by bodyguards, and was then grilled by an examining magistrate and judicial police.

“The suspect was arrested and placed in custody by the judicial authorities,” said a spokesman for the Bastia prosecutor. “He was released on Saturday.”