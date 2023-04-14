Sexagenarian docked for alleged fraud of N895,000

James Oyekanmi, 66, was on Friday docked before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan for an alleged fraud of N895,000.

Oyekanmi, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with obtaining money under false pretence and theft.

The Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences sometimes in February 2021 at Old Ife Road, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that Oyekanmi obtained the sum of N895,000 from Gabriel Akinola under the pretence of purchasing a Toyota Matrix car for him.

He said that the defendant converted the money into his personal use instead of using it for the main purpose.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 516 and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The Magistrate, O. A. Akande, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akande adjourned the case until May 30 for hearing.