Sexagenarian docked for alleged assault

A 62-year-old builder, Samuel Oke, who allegedly pushed one Sunday Anifowose into a gutter, on Thursday appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

The police arraigned Oke on two counts of assault and threat to life.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 13 on Church Street, Alapere, Ketu, Lagos State.

He said that Anifowose sustained an injury on his left leg through the push.

Bassey added that the defendant also intimidated Anifowose and threatened to kill him.

According to the prosecutor, the alleged offences contravene Sections 56 and 168(d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, O. A. Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000, with one surety.

She adjourned the case until May 10 for substantive hearing.