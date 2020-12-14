A 69-year-old electrician, Boladale Ojebode, who allegedly failed to produce the son he stood surety for, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Ojebode, a resident of No. 20, Abdul Lawal Street, Ishefun in Ayobo, a Lagos suburb, is facing two counts of conspiracy and perversion of justice.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Sgt Kenrich Nomayo, alleged that the defendant stood as a surety for one Kayode Ojebode, charged with obtaining money under false pretences.

Nomayo told the court that the defendant committed the offences on December 4, at Ayobo Police Station in Lagos State.

“The defendant conspired with Kayode Ojebode with intent to prevent, pervert and defeat the cause of justice by allowing Kayode escape after police bail,” the prosecutor said.

The magistrate, O. O. Fajana, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fajana ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and produce evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 97(1) and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate adjourned the case until December 21 for mention.