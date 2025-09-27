Sex With 100 Men: Monarch calls for arrest of Mandy Kiss

The Eselu of Iselu Kingdom in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Akintunde Akinyemi, has called for the arrest of Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, a Nigerian content creator popularly known as Mandy Kiss, over her plan to have sex with 100 men in 24 hours.

The monarch made the call in an open letter addressed to the Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, and made available on Friday.

The Eagle Online recalls that Mandy Kiss had on September 22, 2025 announced her plan to have sex with 100 men in 24 hours.

She said the sex marathon would take place in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State on October 30, 2025.

Reacting to this development in the letter he made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Oba Akinyemi said: “Mr. Governor, it is disheartening to see a Yoruba girl from my dear state, Ogun State popularly known as ‘Mandy Kiss’ on social media planning to embarrass her parents, local government area and state before the entire world for her readiness to have sex with one hundred (100) boys/men within twenty-four (24) hours in Ikorodu, Lagos State on 30th September, 2025 with a view to putting her name in the Guinness World Records (GWR).

“From my assessment, I do not think the lady in question knows the implication of what she is venturing into. If she knows, she will not attempt the planned ugly incident.

“Can she really survive what she plans to do? I am sure that men of the Nigeria Police Force will start arresting boys/men in Ikorodu if the ill-mannered lady dies as a result of the nonsense she is planning.

“The best approach to adopt is to arrest the lady who is currently constituting public nuisance. She is insisting that she will go ahead with her plan despite the rejection of her disgraceful proposal by the Guinness World Records (GWR).

“Your Excellency, Lagos State is your home state and the home state of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, so ‘Mandy Kiss’ whose attitude makes her look like a mentally unstable person should not be allowed to stigmatize the name that Lagos State has built for many decades.

“Lagos State that parades a very disciplined First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and other great people with rich culture and highly religious and revered personalities should not allow the ill-mannered ‘Mandy Kiss’ to destroy her (Lagos State’s) image of excellence that Lagos State has been known for over the years.

“Let me also propose that after arresting Mandy Kiss, she should be sent back to her parents in Ogun State where my no-nonsense Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun will direct her re-arrest for the purpose of sending her to a rehabilitation centre like a psychiatric hospital for her insanity to be removed.

“Without mincing words, the conduct of Mandy Kiss and her co-travellers has now necessitated the need for the Federal Government of Nigeria to regulate the way our youths behave, especially on social media.

“The moral decay in the society needs to be given a priority attention before everything goes out of hand. Our children who go on internet for legitimate reasons will be exposed to seeing the arrant nonsense that some content creators like Mandy Kiss engage in and this practice may increase the number of youths that will be engaging in social vices. As we all know, some countries where socially unacceptable films are done regulate activities of such practitioners on social media platforms, so Nigeria will not be an exemption if she toes the noble way of regulating activities of the morally deficient youths on the internet.

“Finally, let me also admonish Lagos State Government to consider the possibility of inviting the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to extend an invitation to Mandy Kiss for a drug test because the arrant nonsense she is doing is really showing that she may be under the influence of drugs.

“Finally, as a Traditional euler, Christian and somebody who loves culture and tradition, I will appreciate it if a drastic measure is urgently taken to stop the mentally unstable lady ‘Mandy Kiss’ from carrying out the suicidal plan of having sex with one hundred (100) boys/men within twenty four (24) hours in Ikorodu, Lagos State on 30th September, 2025. Taking this pertinent step will enable our children not to emulate bad behaviour. They will always use their time for some meaningful and productive things.”