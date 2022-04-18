Sex video: Why we suspended female pupil — Chrisland Schools

The Management of Chrisland Schools has offered reasons for the suspension of a 10-year-old pupil of the school who was spotted in a sex video in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The sex video was recorded in a hotel room where the students were lodged during the World School Games in Dubai.

The explanation for the suspension of the pupil was contained in a letter to her parents, dated April 14, 2022 and signed by the Head Teacher, G. I. Azike.

It said: “It was discovered that your daughter was involved in improper behaviour during the recently concluded World School Games in Dubai with a few of her counterparts wilfully participated in a game they called ‘Truth or Dare’, a game which led her and a few other co-learners to carry out an immoral act after the lights-out instruction was given.

“In line with our core values centred on discipline, Chrisland Schools have zero tolerance for any improper behaviour and misconduct.

“A full-scale investigation has been done and the parents of all the culpable learners have been duly notified of the necessary punishment meted out on the learners.

“The parents gave their full cooperation realising the need to work with the school so that the learners can be corrected and be of expected proper behaviour henceforth.

“However, in the course of the school’s efforts to see how best we can help…who was a major participant in the whole incident, every effort to inform you as her parents about the incident and ensure that this improper behaviour is permanently corrected, has proved to be futile.

“We cannot as a school condone such.

“Consequently, (the student) is hereby placed on an indefinite suspension until you as the parents ensure that she is punished, adequately counselled and rehabilitated.”