Sex video: Why grilling of Chrisland teachers, parents by police didn’t hold

The grilling of the teachers and parents of pupils involved in the Chrisland Schools sex video by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command is now to take place today.

Initial reports had it that the grilling of the teachers and parents of the pupils involved was to have taken place on Monday.

However, that did not happen.

Sources told The Eagle Online that this was because the management of the school received the police invitation late.

Both parties, especially of the parents of the only girl involved in the sex video, will now report at the State Criminal Investigation Department for questioning on Tuesday (today).

The leader of the teachers team will be G.I. Azike, who is the Head Teacher and leader of delegation to the World Schools Games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the sex scandal occurred.

The Games was held between March 10 and 13, 2022, but the delegation from the school left Nigeria on March 8, 2022.