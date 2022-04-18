Sex video: Mother of suspended Chrisland pupil speaks, alleges drug use + Video

The mother of the 10-year-old pupil suspended by Chrisland Schools, Lagos State has spoken out over the involvement of her daughter in a sex video that has since gone viral on the social media.

The video was recorded in a room where the students were lodged during the World School Games in Dubai, UAE.

Speaking in a video on the social media, the mother of the pupil said the school was not open about the incident initially.

She said: “My child attends Chrisland School VGC.

“Please, I am making this video to beg Nigerians to get justice for me.

“About a month ago, I was on my way out of Lagos when I got a call from the head teacher in Chrisland.

“She said she wanted to see me and so two days later I went to the school.

“I got to the school and I met their representatives.

“They said they wanted me to know that my daughter whom I left in their care on a trip to Dubai had a kiss with a boy and the boy also kissed her.

“They found out that they got the kissing idea through ‘Truth and Dare’ and advised that I should caution my daughter and take her phone from her.

“I said okay, if it is just that, I was going to collect the phone from her.

“Mrs. Kemi also advised me not to tell my husband that it is not everything a woman should tell her husband.

“I thought the issue wasn’t more than that; so it ended then.”

“A parent called me that she needed to see me urgently.

“I went to her house and she told me that something had been trending in Chrisland and she believed I was not aware.

“The woman showed me the video and told me that all the parents were aware.

“Immediately, I informed my husband.

“Because we had started confronting them that we were aware of what they did, the school sent her a suspension letter.

“When my daughter explained to me what happened, she said that they went out in the morning to have breakfast and one of the boys begged her to lend him her phone charger, which she obliged.

“After they had dinner, the boy called her room that she should come and take her charger.

“She went there for her charger.

“When she got into the room, one of them said she should take her charger from the toilet.

“It was when she entered the toilet that they told her to take a substance.

“So they were all under the influence.

“She said after that she did not know what she was doing again.

“Please, I am begging Nigerians to help me because Chrisland is trying to hide this issue.

“They are trying to push us out of the way and my daughter is affected psychologically.

“Please, I need help as a mother.

“I am begging fellow Nigerians to help me.”