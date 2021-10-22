Sex tape: Singer Tiwa Savage allegedly losses four endorsement deals

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwatope Savage, aka Tiwa Savage, has allegedly lost four endorsement deals after her sex tape was leaked on social media.

Recall that Savage earlier revealed that she was being blackmailed with her sex tape until it leaked into the public domain a few days ago.

It was reported that the singer has lost endorsement deals from a beverage company, Cadbury; a diaper company, Pampers; a network service provider, Globacom; and one other over the x-rated tape.

Meanwhile, Savage has appears to be unperturbed as she posted a video dancing to her new song: “Somebody son.”

Posting the video, the mother of one said she won’t talk about the scandal again.

She wrote: “Charge that shit to the game and never speak on it again.”